The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.