(TFI.TO) (TFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect (TFI.TO) to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.