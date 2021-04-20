Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.