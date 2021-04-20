Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.29 ($3.69).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 231.83 ($3.03) on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.30.

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Also, insider Steve Golsby acquired 8,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,026,924.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

