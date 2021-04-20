Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.35 on Monday. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -772.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

