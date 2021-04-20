Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.