Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

