Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing Sells 73,493 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TPX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.