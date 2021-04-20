Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.18 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $431.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $435.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

