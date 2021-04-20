Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $431.88

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $431.88 and last traded at $430.65, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.20.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

