Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

