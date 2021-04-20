TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Lowered to $8.50

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.80 to $8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.32.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

