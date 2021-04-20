Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

MSFT stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average is $225.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

