TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. Also, improvement in the housing market is contributing well to the company’s appliance sales. Furthermore, solid content growth, benefits from First Sensor buyout, growing commercial transportation sales, and strength across auto applications are driving growth in Transportation Solutions segment. Also, strong momentum across hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology, and recovering auto production are major positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, rising competition and uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns”

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.85.

TEL opened at $130.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.