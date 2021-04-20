Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,495. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.