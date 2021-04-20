Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
NYSE:TTM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,495. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.