Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of TRHC opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,097 shares of company stock worth $3,771,986 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.