T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) vs. Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head to Head Analysis

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Beyond Air alerts:

This table compares Beyond Air and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $1.39 million 78.26 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.47 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 21.01 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.91

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Air and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 139.83%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.