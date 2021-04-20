T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after buying an additional 451,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

