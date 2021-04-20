Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

