Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4,845.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.