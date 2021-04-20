Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

RSG stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

