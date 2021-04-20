Swap Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $675,806.90 and approximately $659.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00277408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,949.53 or 0.99904849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.11 or 0.00891230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00633291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,975,155 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.