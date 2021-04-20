Susquehanna Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $91.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.