Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 13,854 TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $9,486,000.

Shares of TSIAU stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

