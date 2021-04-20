Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 238,242 Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of U.S. Well Services worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

