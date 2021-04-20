Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

