Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Capital Acquisition by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.