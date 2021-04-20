Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 20,828 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,869 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $69,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $506.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

