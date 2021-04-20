Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 36,665 Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 336.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ION Geophysical were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:IO opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

