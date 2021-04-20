SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSSS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

