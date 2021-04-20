Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SRGA stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

