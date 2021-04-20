Surevest LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

