Surevest LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.