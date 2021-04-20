Surevest LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

