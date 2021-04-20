Surevest LLC Buys Shares of 8,498 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 1,397,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

