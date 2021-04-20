Surevest LLC Acquires Shares of 95,238 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 21,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

