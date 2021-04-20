Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Stride posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

LRN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

