Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.21. 160,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

