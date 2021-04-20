Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $1,832,400.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SFIX stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after buying an additional 215,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

