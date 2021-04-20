Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBTVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325. BBTV has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

