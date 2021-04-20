Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

