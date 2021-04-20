Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $581,447,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $365.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.87. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.