Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.