Sterling Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

