Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,486. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

