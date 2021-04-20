Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 941,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,997. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

