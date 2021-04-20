Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.