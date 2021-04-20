Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.
STLD stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.