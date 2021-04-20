Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.