State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,420 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

