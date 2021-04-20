State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.