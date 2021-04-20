State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

